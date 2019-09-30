After coming up big all night, Tolton goalkeeper Blake Hinerman had to make just a couple more saves to finish off the upset at Hickman.
Hinerman had kept the Trailblazers in the game and left them tied 1-1 with the Kewpies after 100 minutes of regulation and extra time. That sent the game to a shootout where the game rested on the shoulders of the senior goalkeeper.
“I think any keeper can tell you it’s pretty nerve-wracking,” Hinerman said. “I just kind of said my prayer to God and I’ve got to give it up to Him for letting me show my skills.”
Two straight saves by Hinerman carried Tolton (4-5) to a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout to knock off Hickman (5-8) Monday night.
“He played so well tonight,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “The rest of these guys believe he can stop just about anything so when the ball gets behind them they believe he is going to be there to make that last save.”
The scoring got started with a goal from Tolton forward Lael Haile in the 38th minute. Haile got a pass at the edge of the box and took a quick shot with the outside of his foot that flew into the top corner past a frozen goalkeeper.
“That was a really nice goal with the outside of the foot,” Register said. “I don’t think the goalie saw it coming.”
Hickman got a couple chances, including a Skip Smale-Murillo header that went over the crossbar in the half’s final seconds, but the Kewpies failed to convert and went down 1-0 at halftime.
Hickman got an equalizer right after halftime when Smale-Murillo lofted a pass over the Tolton defense to Kavanah Bollinger, who calmly chipped Hinerman to level the game at one with 34 minutes to go in regulation.
Then Hickman dominated possession, but Hinerman was able to stifle the Kewpies’ attack for the next 50 minutes to force a penalty shootout.
The best chance was when a cross seemed destined for the top corner of the goal, but Hinerman dove and tipped the ball over the crossbar as he fell into the post.
“I’m just going out there and putting it all out there,” Hinerman said. “Whether it means running into a post or into a net, I’m going to do it for my team.”
After keeping the Kewpies at bay, the shootout was the ultimate test for Hinerman, who was matched up with Kewpie goalkeeper Spencer Johnson for the game-deciding spot kicks.
Smale-Murillo and Holden Petri both traded makes on the goal’s left side and then Haile and Hickman defender Sam Wills both put shots in the top shelf of the goal.
Then Hinerman dove to his right for the first save on a shot from Nick Lugo and dove to his left to save a rocket from Bollinger, who has been reliable from the spot all season for the Kewpies.
Johnson saved a penalty from Tyler Stevens, but it wasn’t enough. Bill Powers fired home his penalty to seal the deal for Tolton and the Trailblazers mobbed Hinerman after winning the shootout.
“I always think I’ve got the best goalkeeper and I always think I have the players who can make the PKs,” Register said. “It was a tough game and these guys were determined to win it.”
Next, the Trailblazers play Saint Dominic at 5 p.m. Thursday at Tolton and Hickman plays Rockhurst at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Rockhurst.