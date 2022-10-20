Tolton junior quarterback Jake Ryan throws a pass (copy) (copy)

Tolton quarterback Jake Ryan (6) throws a pass Sept. 2 at Tolton.

 Sophia Ortiz/Missourian

After its game against TDW Academy was canceled last Friday, Tolton is eager to get back on the field and claim its seventh and final victory of the regular season when it takes on Fayette on Friday.

“(They) have an unbelievable desire to win and keep pursuing their goals, and I don’t think the forfeiture of the game dissuaded them at all,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “They’re excited for this week, (and) they’re ready to get back on the field.”

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

