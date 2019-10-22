Tolton and Rock Bridge girls golf each finished off their seasons at respective state championship tournaments and placed one individual in the All-State level Tuesday.
At the Class 1 tournament in Nixa, Tolton shot a 376 in Tuesday’s second round to bring its team score to 745. The mark was enough for a second-place finish in the Trailblazers’ first trip to State as a team. Springfield Catholic took the crown with a two-day score of 628.
Jayden Berrey was Tolton’s All-State selection, posting an 86 on both days to finish 10th overall individually. Madeline Fallis was 18th with a 185, Alice Golden finished 23rd with a 192, Sidney Fessler came in 26th with a 196 and Katelyn Marie Ankenman tied for 85th with a 257.
Rock Bridge finished fourth out of five teams Tuesday at the Class 1 tournament in Bolivar, shooting a 336 to bring its total to 696. St. Joseph’s Academy topped the field with a 607.
Madison Moller shot a 77 in the second round, tying for 12th overall with a 162 and earning All-State recognition. Sydney Willingham tied for 31st with a 173, Caroline Schade tied for 40th with a 179, Maddie Orr tied for 50th with a 182 and Emilia Feltner tied for 77th with a 202.