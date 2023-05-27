Chuck Register and his Trailblazers are heading back to the final four.
Tolton girls soccer defeated Laquey 4-0 in the MSHSAA Class 1 quarterfinals Saturday at Tolton High School, securing the Trailblazers' first berth to the state final four since 2016 and marking the 12th time Register — Tolton's coach — has reached the state semifinals in his coaching career.
The Trailblazers (16-8-1) had four different players find the back of the net as they downed the Hornets (18-6).
Kensie Serio put the Trailblazers in front with the only goal of the first half. On the other side of the break, Macie Parmer doubled the Trailblazers' lead. Adelaide Devine made it 3-0, and Madison Taylor capped off the rout with a strike seven minutes before the final whistle.
The 'Blazers breezed through their district tournament, scoring 19 goals without conceding en route to the title.
Tolton finished fourth in Class 1 in 2016, one year after the team's only other trip to the final four, when the Trailblazers as runners up.
Now, they're two games from a first state title, a bid that starts with Bishop LeBlond (14-5) at noon Friday in Fenton. The Golden Eagles defeated Barstow 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
Crusaders crash out in quarters
Helias girls soccer's season ended after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of St. Pius X in the Class 2 quarterfinals in Jefferson City.
The Warriors bagged two goals in the game's opening 10 minutes and added a third shortly before the end of the half. They put the game to bed after finding the net for the fourth time in the opening five minutes of the second half.
The Crusaders didn't go quietly, as Dani Buker scored with 12 minutes remaining to put her team on the scoreboard. Three minutes later, a St. Pius X own goal cut the deficit to two, the game's final goal.
Helias ends its season with a 16-10-1 record. The Warriors (21-5) move on to face Pleasant Hill in the Class 2 semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Fenton.