Chuck Register and his Trailblazers are heading back to the final four.

Tolton girls soccer defeated Laquey 4-0 in the MSHSAA Class 1 quarterfinals Saturday at Tolton High School, securing the Trailblazers' first berth to the state final four since 2016 and marking the 12th time Register — Tolton's coach — has reached the state semifinals in his coaching career.

