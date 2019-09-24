When does a no-hitter become commonplace? When Paige Bedsworth is your pitcher.
The Tolton hurler threw another gem Tuesday against Hallsville for her fourth no-no this season. Bedsworth had nine strikeouts in the 5-0 contest, and would’ve had a perfect game if not for one walk.
Coming off a 16-run victory against St. Dominic, the Tolton bats were cold to start. The Blazers failed to score until the fourth inning when Allison Widmer connected for a line-drive single. Sophomore Emilee Farnan scored on a fielding error in center field.
Tolton added another run in the frame, two more in the fifth and another in the sixth. That was all the Blazers needed to put Hallsville away.
Sophia Angel and Bedsworth were both two for three at the plate, and Bedsworth (who else?) led the team in RBI. The junior had two RBI on two doubles.
Also earning RBI were sophomores Sophia Angel and Olivia Mobley.
The Trailblazers look to extend their three-game winning streak over the weekend, starting Friday at the Bulldog Invitational Softball Tournament in Louisiana, Missouri.