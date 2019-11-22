ST. LOUIS — After 50 minutes of few chances between Tolton and Principia in their Class 1 state semifinal matchup Friday, things got chippy.
The Trailblazers' Lael Haile had two fouls in a span of a couple minutes and earned a yellow card that gave Principia a free kick just outside the box, and the back-and-forth was just getting started. Haile went to the bench, as every player is required to do after receiving a yellow; but before the free kick was taken, a scuffle in the box ended with a Tolton player being shoved to the ground. The referee had to break up a scrum between the two teams and no cards were given.
Once the free kick finally was taken, it bounced off Tolton keeper Blake Hinerman's chest and was on his fingertips when Principia's Japhet Hoff pounced and poked the ball into the net for the goal that was the difference in Principia's 1-0 victory at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park.
It was a tough break for Hinerman, who has saved the Trailblazers in multiple games this year, including a penalty shootout upset over Class 4 Hickman. Despite Hoff's score, Hinerman kept Tolton within one goal for the rest of the afternoon,
"I thought he had the ball in his hands when they scored, but having the ball bounce off his chest was tough," Tolton coach Chuck Register said. "Everything else he got to was right in his hands. He saved us a lot today, like he does every day."
Tolton players pleaded to the referee about the shove before the free kick, but to no avail. The Trailblazers were left with 21 minutes to find an equalizer.
"We had the best referees here in the state today and you just have to play," Register said.
The Trailblazers had a lot of control of the ball for the final minutes, but no one could make the decisive play to create a chance.
"Getting that shot off so we could get a goal, that was the toughest part," Register said. "We got our chances early and we just didn't put that one goal away. We just didn't get it."
Midfielder Nate Forck had one of the best chances of the day for Tolton when his shot from the top of the box dipped over the goalkeeper but fell inches over the crossbar. Forck's fellow midfielder Holden Petri had a lot of the ball during the game, but the Principia game plan was built to take the ball from Petri, Forck and Haile and force the Trailblazers to play down the sides.
"They really packed in the middle of their defense so we just needed to swing the ball and play out through our wings, and we practiced that but I guess we didn't really execute that as much as we should have this game," Forck said.
The offense sputtered the whole afternoon despite a lot of possession time, while the miscue in the box ended any hopes of Tolton's first state championship game appearance.
"It's tough," Register said. "I really think we were the better team."
Now, Tolton has one last game, the third-place match, to cap off the best season in program history. The Trailblazers play at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Worlwide Technology Soccer Park against Greenwood.
"We don't want to be the team that loses two in a row at the end of the year," Register said.
