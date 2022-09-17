Tolton’s offensive firepower was too much for Principia, as the Trailblazers cruised to a 49-7 victory Saturday morning.

Through the first 24 minutes of play, Tolton’s (3-1) offense amassed over 250 yards of total offense. The Trailblazers scored on all five offensive possessions in the first half, building a 35-0 halftime lead.

