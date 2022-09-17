Tolton’s offensive firepower was too much for Principia, as the Trailblazers cruised to a 49-7 victory Saturday morning.
Through the first 24 minutes of play, Tolton’s (3-1) offense amassed over 250 yards of total offense. The Trailblazers scored on all five offensive possessions in the first half, building a 35-0 halftime lead.
It was a complete game for Tolton from start to finish, something head coach Michael Egnew was proud of .
“First thing is we finished the game which is good for us. We’ve been playing poorly in the second half, and finally we’re able to play well in the second half so that’s a good takeaway there,” Egnew said. “Everytime you win a game, it’s hard to do, and people don’t know that when you see the score but it’s always a difficult thing to do when you win so I’m just proud of them for that.”
The touchdowns over the final two quarters featured senior wide receiver James Lee returning a punt for a score and junior running back Scotty Hargis scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run with roughly a minute to play.
“We looked pretty good,” senior quarterback Jake Ryan said following the game. “And it was good to get our JV guys in there and watch them play too.”
Ryan played just the first half but made the most of the two quarters he played. In the first five minutes of play, he found junior wide receiver Cameron Lee twice for scores of 28 and 34 yards. Less than five minutes later, he hit junior wide receiver Sam Ryan on a slant route for a 57-yard score, making it a 21-0 game in the first quarter.
Following a Principia touchdown by quarterback Gavin Horton, Tolton drove back downfield, with Ryan connecting with senior running back Jake Hoernschemeyer on a screen pass for a 25-yard touchdown.
Ryan finished going 7-8, 156 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 43 yards on the ground on 3 carries. When asked about what goes through his head when operating the offense, Ryan said, it’s simply getting the job done.
“Not too much. It’s just deliver the ball. I’m not overthinking or anything, just don’t think too much, just deliver it,” Ryan said.
Cameron Lee added the fifth and final touchdown of the first half for the Trailblazers. He took a pitch from Ryan on 4th and 2, beating everyone to the end zone. Lee only touched the ball 4 times, but it was all smiles with the result .
“I did as much as I could, and I let my teammates also get some plays in there as well, so I’m happy with it,” Lee said.
While Tolton’s air show shined, the running game found success too. Hoernschemeyer only played the first half, finishing with 36 yards on 4 carries. Backup junior running back Caleb Gooch did most of the work on the ground picking up 74 yards on 14 carries.
“He’s a good player for us,” Egnew said. “He’s been playing defense all year. He’s our second string running back so he was able to get in.”
The Trailblazers offensive line contributed greatly to their victory on Saturday. Egnew thinks there is still room for growth but is proud with the unit’s performance.
“I think we did okay in protection. We got a long way to go there. We did okay, and then we ran the ball well and those two things in combination make it pretty good for us,” Egnew said.
“It feels really good and especially since next week is homecoming, it’s a lot better than the records we’ve had in the previous years, so it feels pretty good,” Cameron Lee said.
Tolton faces Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4) at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
“We got a challenge next week. This is a really good football team coming up. They got good athletes on the edges; it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of what they’re able to bring to the game,” Egnew said. “They are probably the first true spread team we’re gonna play this year so just to see how our team handles it. It’s going to be interesting. Coach (Chad) Masters is a good coach (and) very schematically sound.”