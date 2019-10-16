Tolton soccer got a 4-0 win on Senior Night Wednesday versus Capital City at Tolton.

The Trailblazers (5-8) won behind a brace from Landon Petri and a pair of other goals from seniors Tyler Stevens and Nathan Forck. Senior goalkeeper Blake Hinerman recorded a shutout.

Tolton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half behind a goal from Petri before the Trailblazers’ three second-half goals.

Tolton honored eight seniors before the team’s second to last home game in the regular season. Its next game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday versus Lutheran Saint Charles at Tolton.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

