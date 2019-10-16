Tolton soccer got a 4-0 win on Senior Night Wednesday versus Capital City at Tolton.
The Trailblazers (5-8) won behind a brace from Landon Petri and a pair of other goals from seniors Tyler Stevens and Nathan Forck. Senior goalkeeper Blake Hinerman recorded a shutout.
Tolton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half behind a goal from Petri before the Trailblazers’ three second-half goals.
Tolton honored eight seniors before the team’s second to last home game in the regular season. Its next game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday versus Lutheran Saint Charles at Tolton.