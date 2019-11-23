ST. LOUIS — Coach Chuck Register looked up from his Tolton soccer team taking pictures with a trophy after the Class 1 state third-place game Saturday.
“It just wasn’t to be,” Register said.
The Trailblazers were holding up the fourth-place trophy after a bittersweet end to the best boys soccer season in school history.
“We had a whole bunch of shots. We just didn’t capitalize. That was just our issue,” senior Holden Petri said.
Petri paused when a loud cheer came out of the crowd on the field directly behind him.
His final game was over, but Principia, the team that beat Tolton 1-0 in Friday’s semifinal, had just leveled the Class 1 state championship game with a long free kick. Half-an-hour later, Principia’s players and fans mobbed the field in celebration after winning the state title, while Tolton loaded onto its bus for the ride back to Columbia.
The loss to Greenwood in the third-place game was eerily similar to Friday’s semifinal defeat. Greenwood’s Zachary Bailey scored in the sixth minute to put the Trailblazers behind early, and despite multiple chances, they couldn’t find an equalizer.
Tyler Stevens had two shots at the doorstep of the goal, but Greenwood goalkeeper Aidan McQuery stopped every chance the Trailblazers had to give Tolton its second 1-0 loss of the weekend at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park.
Perhaps not surprisingly, there was a feeling there could have been more for the Trailblazers.
“If we put one in, I think we relax and go ahead and win these two games,” Register said. “We couldn’t find the back of the net and we had so many chances in both games, so I feel bad about that. But heck, we played great.”
In spite of the disappointing ending, Tolton achieved a couple of firsts this season. The Trailblazers got their first district title after losing in four straight district championship games, and goals from Nathan Forck and Landon Petri gave Tolton its first-ever final four appearance.
“I definitely did not think we were going to make it this far,” Forck said after Friday’s loss. “Going into practice, our coach said that we would start low and we would finish the season being in a lot better shape, and I definitely think we have come a long way.”
The final four was the end of the road for Forck and the rest of the senior midfield for the Trailblazers. Forck has been playing with Lael Haile and Holden Petri since grade school at the Missouri Athletic Center.
“Guys like Nate Forck and Holden Petri, I’ve played with them since we were like little kids at like six and seven years old at the MAC,” Haile said. “It’s cool to see, like, how everybody’s gotten better and grown not just as players but as people.”
The trio will go their separate ways after their high school days end. Haile said he won’t play soccer in college, and Petri is unsure of his plans after graduation. Haile and Petri made a dynamic partnership in the advanced midfield as two of the most skilled players in mid-Missouri.
“He’s like my best friend,” Haile said. “He’s one of the funniest guys you’ll ever meet — he’s hilarious — so it’s going to be sad not playing with him anymore.”
Petri points to Haile and recognizes the chemistry that’s build up between the seniors throughout their careers. He’s played with Forck and Haile for the last eight years, and he’s been playing with Tolton goalkeeper Blake Hinerman since he was “around eight.”
“We’ve grown up playing together, so our chemistry is built over the years.” Petri said. “I’m glad I got to play my last game with them.”
