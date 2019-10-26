After trading blows early in the state quarterfinal game, the Trailblazers lagged behind Palmyra 3-2 going into the final frame.
“I told the girls that in order to be a state champion, you have to win games like this,” first-year Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said.
Kate Guinn forced a full-count walk to lead off the inning, and Bridget Bartlett followed with another after an Olivia Mobley sacrifice bunt. Emilee Farnan’s double scored both runners, putting Tolton ahead 4-3. The sophomore’s go-ahead hit was her third of the game in four at-bats. The Trailblazers added another run when Ali Widmer singled and scored Farnan from second.
“We had a great inning and we were right where we wanted to be. We had all the momentum and I felt like we were going to win,” coach Bartlett said.
It started to drizzle as Tolton warmed up for the final half-inning, leading 5-3. After giving up a leadoff single, Trailblazers’ pitcher Paige Bedsworth seemed to have trouble gripping the ball. The All-State hurler hit the next three Panther batters in a row, shrinking the lead to 5-4. The game ended on a two-run walk-off single from sophomore Jazlin Gottman.
Despite out-hitting Palmyra eight to five, only three players hit safely . Farnan ended with two RBIs and scored three runs herself. Bedsworth was also 3-for-4 with an RBI. Widmer had the last two hits with two RBIs.
Subtracting the final inning, Bedsworth pitched another error-free outing. The junior gave up only five hits and struck out 11 Palmyra batters.
Tolton’s season ends in Palmyra’s Flower City Park. For the second year in a row, the team has bowed out in the state quarterfinal game.
“The difference between this year and last year was the way we fought. I was just a fan last year, but it was a totally different feel the way we fought to earn the lead in the top of the seventh,” coach Bartlett said.
