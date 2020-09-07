Tolton softball kept its unbeaten streak to start the season intact with a 7-0 win over Southern Boone on Monday.

Paige Bedsworth (Drake commit) threw a no-hitter against the Eagles, adding 17 strikeouts to her already impressive stat sheet. Bedsworth threw 16 strikeouts in the Trailblazers' last game, against St. Francis Borgia.

“Paige is an all-state level pitcher, so if she is healthy and throwing like she’s capable of, we will be in every ball game,” coach Taylor Bartlett said.

The Trailblazers (4-0) will return to action when they host Hickman at 5 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Park.

