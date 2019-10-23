Three games into the postseason and the Trailblazers are putting it all together.
For most of the season, Tolton has relied on all-state caliber pitching, while doing just enough on offense to win games. The Trailblazers scored less than three runs in eight of their 17 regular-season contests.
Things have changed in the postseason. The pitching hasn’t regressed, but the offense has been more consistent. Including Wednesday’s 6-1 sectional victory over Linn, the Blazers have averaged eight runs per game in the playoffs and held their opponents to less than one.
Tolton seems to be thriving under the pressure of the postseason with big wins over Hallsville and Centralia in the district tournament and now has a sectional championship under their belts. The three postseason wins add to a streak that is now seven games.
“We’re hitting our stride at the right time,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said.
Improved hitting deserves most of the praise for the success. Starting pitcher, Paige Bedsworth, has been sensational all fall and her prowess has continued through the postseason. The biggest difference is not the amount of hitting, but the timing.
In the sectional, Tolton batters hit safely thirteen times. Allison Widmer earned the batting title for the game. The junior catcher nabbed four of the team’s six RBI and her three hits paced the order, but there were plenty of hits to go around. Sophia Angel, Emilee Farnan, Olivia Mobley and Bedsworth all had multiple-hit nights as well.
Bartlett calls Tolton’s signature style of offense as “contagious.”
“All it takes is for one or two girls hitting the ball hard and everybody gets on the bandwagon,” Bartlett said.
Tolton also showed that its batters don’t have to win with power either. Out of the baker’s dozen hits against Linn, 10 of them were singles, two were doubles and Mobley showed off her speed with a bunt single. When the Blazers string hits together, they have proven to be very dangerous.
Against the Wildcats, Bedsworth continued her campaign for back-to-back, all-state selections. The junior went 2-3 at the plate but was more impressive on the rubber. Bedsworth had nine strikeouts over seven innings, only giving up four hits to a Linn team that scored eight or more runs in the five previous games. The riseballer was around the zone all night, throwing 67 strikes in 93 total pitches.
The Blazers will play Palmyra Saturday in the state quarterfinals at Flower City Park. Tolton lost to Bowling Green in the quarterfinals last season.
“I’m ready to move on to the next one. We just have one step at a time. quarterfinals are just one step closer to state and that’s what our goal is,” Widmer said.