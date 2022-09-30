Tolton softball competed in the Kewpie Softball Classic on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers were able to win both games.
In their first game, the ‘Blazers dominated Jefferson City, winning 16-0 in just three innings.
A 10-spot in the first inning helped Tolton cruise past the Jays. Madison Uptegrove got the scoring started with an RBI double. Later in the inning, Uptegrove brought two more across with a triple.
The top of the lineup raked against the Jays' pitching, with the first five hitters all recording multiple knocks. Uptegrove and Sadie Sexauer combined to record nine RBI.
The Trailblazers added six more runs in the second inning before they closed the game out in the third inning.
In the circle, Kate Guinn only allowed one hit in three innings.
Tolton faced Lee’s Summit West in its second game, which the Trailblazers won 7-4
The ‘Blazers captured an early lead in the first inning. Uptegrove brought in the first run of the game with a single. Two batters later, Guinn hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.
After the Titans made it 3-1, Tolton rattled off four runs in the second and third inning to increase its lead to 7-1.
Guinn pitched the complete game again for the ‘Blazers, this time going five innings and allowing seven hits.
With the two wins, Tolton improves to 16-8. The Trailblazers will look to repeat that performance in the Kewpie Classic Saturday.
Battle softball splits two games in Springfield Invitational
Battle softballl traveled to Springfield to play in the Springfield Invitational. In their first game of the tournament, the Spartans got shutout by Republic, losing 4-0.
Ainsley Stubbs tallied both of the Spartans' two hits in the five inning affair.
Republic (13-9) broke through in the fourth inning on a solo homer from Annabelle Gerhardt-Hobbs. The Tigers added three more in the fifth to make it 4-0.
In the circle, Stubbs allowed five hits, striking out 10 in the process.
Battle bounced back in its second game of the day against Glendale, winning 12-2 in five innings.
Jacei Roland gave the Spartans a first-inning lead with a two-run single to center field.
Battle scored four runs in both the third and fourth inning to put the game out of hand. Eight of the nine hitters in the Spartans' lineup recorded a hit.
Stubbs had another great performance in the circle, striking out 12, this time in five innings of work.
Battle will continue play in the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.
Hickman softball goes 1-1 in first day of Kewpie Classic
Hickman softball, which is hosting the Kewpie Softball Classic at Antimi Fields in Columbia this weekend, split its two matchups.
The Kewpies struggled in their first game of the day, losing 15-0 against Bowling Green.
Ava Hanson recorded the only hit of the game for Hickman.
The Bobcats scored in all four innings of play, including a seven-run third inning to pull away early. Bowling Green’s high-powered offense recorded 15 hits.
The bats woke up in the Kewpies' second game against Ursaline, winning 8-0 in six innings.
Hickman got an early lead with a four-run second inning highlighted by RBI singles from Lucy Hurtado and Adlen Baker.
An Ava Metcalf single brought in two runs in the fourth inning to help the Kewpies pull away.
Baker had a strong performance in the circle, going all six innings and only allowing three hits.
Hickman is now 8-14. The Kewpies will continue play in the tournament Saturday morning.
Hickman shuts out Fatima 4-0
Hickman boys soccer defeated Fatima by four goals in its first game of the Camdenton Shootout. Caleb Keenoy led the Kewpies with two goals, and seniors Leif Kammer and Cash Schopflin each scored to bring the total to four.
Hickman goalkeeper Eli Larsen recorded a clean sheet in the win.
The Kewpies return to the pitch for two more tournament games Saturday in Camdenton.