Tolton softball survives late Hickman rally

Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.

Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.

Tolton senior Kate Guinn prepares to pitch against Hickman on Tuesday,

Tolton senior Kate Guinn prepares to pitch against Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn also hit two home runs in the Trailblazers’ 7-6 win over the Kewpies.
Tolton senior Ava Lawless, left, leads off first base Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.

Tolton senior Ava Lawless, left, leads off first base Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.
Tolton junior Eva Viox looks to throw out a Hickman runner Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.

Tolton junior Eva Viox looks to throw out a Hickman runner Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.
Tolton senior Kate Guinn celebrates with her teammates on Tuesday, Oct. 4,

Tolton senior Kate Guinn (3) celebrates with her teammates Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn hit two home runs in the game.
