Tolton defeated Capital City 15-1 in five innings.
The Trailblazers scored early and often, putting up runs in all four of their innings at the plate, including scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first. Tolton’s 15 runs came on just eight hits. The Trailblazers capitalized on the Cavaliers’ mistakes, which came in the form of walking six Tolton players and making five errors.
Madison Uptegrove hit a three-run homer. She finished 2 for 3 with four RBI, three runs and a walk.
Kate Guinn held Capital City in check all game, allowing just two hits and one unearned run.
Tolton plays Sullivan at 10 a.m. Friday in Rolla as part of the Rolla Tournament.
COMO Swim performed in Blue Springs
COMO Swim traveled to Blue Springs to face off against the Wildcats.
In diving, Hickman senior Jack Estes finished second with a score of 248.15.
Rock Bridge senior Jackson Veltrop won the 200 IM, finishing in 2 minutes, 3.94 seconds.
Hickman senior Sam Ragsdell won the 50-meter freestyle.
COMO Swim will see its next action Saturday in the Sedalia Tiger Invitational.