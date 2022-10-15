In a packed house at Bicentennial Park in Centralia, three-seeded Tolton softball beat No. 4 Centralia 7-0 to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 championship. It is the Trailblazers first district championship in Class 3 after getting bumped up from Class 2 last year. 

The Trailblazers got out to an early lead against the Lady Panthers and never looked back.

