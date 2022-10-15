In a packed house at Bicentennial Park in Centralia, three-seeded Tolton softball beat No. 4 Centralia 7-0 to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 championship. It is the Trailblazers first district championship in Class 3 after getting bumped up from Class 2 last year.
The Trailblazers got out to an early lead against the Lady Panthers and never looked back.
Freshman Montana Strobel smacked a home run over the left field wall to give Tolton a lead before an out was recorded in the bottom of the first.
After a few scoreless innings from Tolton's Kate Guinn and Centralia's Kaelyn Walters, the Trailblazers offense struck in the fourth inning.
Strobel doubled the 'Blazers' lead with an RBI double to the left field wall. In the fifth, Guinn gave herself some insurance with a two-run single to bring in Madison Uptegrove and Sadie Sexauer.
Guinn finished with three RBI on the day. Uptegrove was automatic at the plate, going 4-4 with four singles.
Isabella Trim put a nail in the coffin with a two-run blast over the left field fence to cap the fifth inning. The home run was the freshman's first of the season.
Guinn was lights out in the circle, hurling a complete-game shutout and holding the Lady Panthers to five hits.
Centralia's season ends at 16-14 after a magical postseason run, including a win over No. 1 Hallsville.
Tolton is now 17-3 in its last 20 games and moves onto the MSHSAA Class 3 Tournament. The Trailblazers will face Bowling Green in the quarterfinals on Thursday.