Tolton girls golf's Audrey Rischer scored a 2-under-par 33 on Friday in the first match of the season at the L.A. Nickell Golf Course in Columbia.
She wasn't the only Trailblazers golfer to have a top-three individual score. Freshman Kate Ryan finished third with a 2-over-par 38.
Rischer birdied three holes, finishing two better than the next best score, Capital City’s Taylor Hove who finished par-35.
Tolton head coach Joe Bradley felt the Trailblazers performed best in the seventh hole.
“A lot of them played hole seven pretty well. I think Natalie (Evans) made her first ever birdie on that hole and then Savannah (Hazelrigg). I think Audrey birdied that hole,” Bradley said. “I think they all (did well), that’s the 1-par-five on this nine. I think we all putt that one pretty well.”
Evans, a junior at Tolton, who is also a part of the school’s band and cheerleading squad, played her first ever competitive golf tournament.
“She has kind of gone full blown into it and is playing a lot of weekends and practicing and stuff and so her scores are kind of just the first practice till now, just kind of keeps coming down. And so I think she was a little nervous playing her first golf tournament, like competitively ever,” Bradley said. “But I thought she did a really good job today, I think it’s going to help us going forward.”
Going forward, Bradley thinks Tolton should work on its putting.
“I think, going forward, we’ll probably continue to focus on putting because I still think that’s the way to really keep bringing our scores down,” Bradley said. “But then I think we’ll do some things on nine-hole rounds, where we kind of mix things up a little bit. We’ve played a lot of red tees in the early part of the season, and as the year goes on, we kind of like to move them back a little bit so that comparison is better for districts and state when they play a lot more courses.”
Tolton finished first in the team event with a score of 167, followed by Capital City at second with 180 and Palmyra at third with 195. Hickman, which had three players in the match, didn't qualify for the team event as the Kewpies didn't meet the minimum requirement of fielding four golfers. Hickman ended up notching an unofficial team score of 166.
Tolton returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Monday against St. Francis Borgia and St. Clair in St. Clair, while Hickman plays next Sept. 8 at the Lady Crusader Invitational in Jefferson City.