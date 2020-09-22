Tolton Catholic has had its fair share of ups and downs this season. The Trailblazers went into Tuesday evening’s match against Hannibal with a 3-4 record. For most of the match, it looked as though they’d fall further below .500. But what transpired in the match’s final moments was astounding.
Hannibal came out of the gate strong and in control. The Pirates ran away with the first set without much trouble by a score of 25-18 and retained their upper hand for a majority of the match. Hannibal looked strong until the end of the fourth set, which the Trailblazers stole in the final moments, to force a fifth set. They wound up completing the unlikely comeback in one of the biggest thrillers of the year.
The Trailblazers looked slow through the first 3½ sets. They managed to knot things up 1 following a close second set, which they won 25-21..
The third set looked just like the first, with Hannibal as dominant as ever. The Pirates had Tolton on the ropes, going up 6-2 early. The Trailblazers didn’t stand a chance, failing to gain the lead even once as Hannibal took the set 25-18.
At that point, the momentum was hugely in favor of Hannibal. The Pirates entered the fourth set just as strong. They got out to a 6-2 lead before Tolton clawed its way back to go up 9-8. This lead was short-lived, as the Pirates regained control and went up 19-14. But with a few errors and some momentum shifting rallies, the Trailblazers decided they weren’t ready to go home yet, stealing a 20-19 lead. The crowd was the loudest it had been all night, and Tolton didn’t disappoint, winning the fourth set 25-22.
Tolton had all the momentum going into the final set, and the Trailblazers came out blazing hot. It went up 10-3 early to suck the life out of the Pirates before closing the set on a 15-7 run to complete a 3-2 comeback win.
“If they’ll serve well and they’ll play well, we’re fine,” coach Chris Viers said. “We just get in our head sometimes that serving is a problem.”
Tolton advanced to 4-4 with its comeback win Tuesday night. Viers liked what he saw later in the match.
“I think the girls are learning to compete,” he said. “We’re starting to believe in ourselves and realize that we’re always in it. That’s not something we’ve believed in the past. Tonight was good for us.”