Tolton boys soccer coach Chuck Register likened the start of the season to a piece of artwork: You take out a stencil and just start drawing.
The Trailblazers (1-1) lost 7-1 on Tuesday night at home against St. Dominic (1-0), but Register said his team played better in the loss than it did in its 3-1 victory Monday.
“We played against a quality team, and we learned a lot about our own team,” Register said. “Just some different ways that we can play together, who we can put on the field and play together. It’s the very beginning, but we’re starting to put this together.”
Tyler Stevens, who scored twice in Tolton’s 3-1 win over St. Louis United on Monday, scored the lone goal for the Trailblazers on Tuesday in the 57th minute.
“Tyler is one of the people we’re going to rely a lot on,” Register said. “His job is to score and kind of lead the team. That’s what he does. He’s one of our captains, so that’s what he does.”
St. Dominic started hot out of the gate, scoring in the fourth minute to earn an early lead. The Crusaders netted their second and third goals in the 20th and 36th minutes to take a 3-0 lead at halftime.
It was Tolton’s ball to start the second half, but the Trailblazers lost possession before it even left midfield. St. Dominic took a shot from just outside the box, forcing Tolton goalkeeper Alex Steffes to make a routine save.
St. Dominic’s first second-half goal came not long after Stevens put Tolton on the board. Steffes made an initial save, batting the ball away before it crossed the goal line, but none of his defenders were there to clear it. The Crusaders converted on their second attempt.
Steffes, a sophomore, and Brady Farnan, a freshman on JV, are Tolton’s two goalkeeping options for the year. According to Register, the two will split time on varsity in the future, each playing one half.
“As the time goes on through the season, they’re just going to develop together. (That’s) what I’m hoping for,” Register said. “And the balls that they’re getting to right now for saves, oh wow. And these are just young kids. There’s time to develop as they get older.”
Tolton’s playing conditions were less than ideal Tuesday, as its grass field was soaked with two days’ worth of rain, though the sky stayed clear during the entirety of the game. Register said the slow ball movement because of the field conditions actually helped the Trailblazers slow down a fast Crusaders offense.
“Is it an advantage, disadvantage, you know, you just play,” he said. “You play soccer wherever.”
Tolton’s next game is against Sacred Heart next Tuesday at home.