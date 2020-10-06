Tolton has had a strong year so far, waltzinginto Tuesday evening’s match with a record of 7-4. They faced a Bowling Green team that has struggled, coming into the match with a record of 3-10 on the season. Though the Blazers have suffered a few losses this season, they came out Tuesday evening appearing as if they were undefeated.
Bowling Green looked as though they stood a chance early, going up as much as 9-5 in the first set. But Tolton quickly swayed the momentum, rallying to take a 21-16 lead. The Blazers ran away with the first set 25-17, and from there it was pure dominance.
Things got ugly quick and Tolton went on to break the brooms out, sweeping Bowling Green 3-0. The second set was dominant, and the Blazers annihilated the Bobcats 25-7. Throughout the remainder of the game you could hear a pin drop near the Bobcats’ bench.
The third set featured more of the same. Bowling Green coach Malarie Allensworth used her first timeout just minutes into the set, and had her hands on her hips in the huddle in utter frustration. But the Blazers never broke a sweat, finishing off the match with a 25-18 set win.
“I told them to focus on the first and second shot coming over so we don’t fall asleep,” Tolton coach Chris Viers said.
Viers knew that Bowling Green has had a poor season, and he wasn’t trying to waste any time with them. Instead, he recognized his Blazers’ focus on their next match against Hickman.
“We’ve got Hickman coming up," Viers said. "It’s gonna be a battle for us to stay with Hickman. We’re good, but we’ve gotta play good all the time.”
Tolton will look to uphold its strong play when it plays Hickman at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road.