Tolton boys basketball kicked off its 2019-20 season with a big 66-39 win at Priory Catholic High School on Wednesday.
But in spite of the dominant performance, coach Jeremy Osborne isn’t taking things easy anytime soon.
“There’s a lot we can improve on this early in the season,” Osborne said. “I definitely like the defensive intensity and effort that we gave (against Priory). Execution could be better on the offensive end and in certain defensive situations, but the energy is all there, and we can build on top of that.”
Tolton’s next game takes the Trailblazers to Mizzou Arena for the Norm Stewart Classic, where they will take on Mehlville.
“(Mehlville) is going to present a different kind of challenge for us,” Osborne said. “They’ve got a lot of size, they’re very athletic, they get to the paint and rebound well, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Regardless of the competitor in front of them, Osborne and the rest of the Trailblazers are entering the game unfazed.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Osborne said.
In preparation for Saturday’s game, Osborne took a look at Mehlville’s playing style. He noticed the team tended to move up and down the court quickly and continuously pressures the ball. To combat this, Osborne stressed to his players the importance of working to control the game tempo and maintaining a high level of intensity on the court at all times.
Additionally, the Trailblazers will need to be extremely opportunistic when it comes to drawing turnovers against Mehlville, said Osborne, otherwise the team will need to simply “buckle down” and get stops.
Tolton and Mehlville’s battle will not only be showcased for a large audience in the arena, but also on a national scale through broadcasting on ESPNU.
“At the end of the day, when the ball is thrown into the air, it’s just another game for us,” Osborne said. “The announcers and everyone else watching can enjoy the broadcast, but we’ve got a job to do.”
The Trailblazers will take the court against Mehlville at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.