Sophomore forward Jevon Porter scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Tolton to a 51-48 boys basketball victory over Breese Mater Dei on Saturday afternoon at the Highland Shootout in Highland, Illinois.
It was the second three-point win of the Shootout for Tolton. On Friday, the Trailblazers beat Borgia 39-36.
Tolton and Meter Dei played it close all the way through Saturday. The Trailblazers led 27-23 at the half, but the score was tied 40-40 after three quarters and 46-46 with 3:04 to play in the fourth.
Senior guard Chase Martin scored 11 points and had five rebounds for Tolton, while Nate Schwartze, another senior guard, scored nine.
Mater Dei's Jacob Schadegg led all scorers with 18 points.