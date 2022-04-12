Tolton’s boys and girls track and field teams both partook in a momentous day for the Trailblazers at the Centralia Invitational on Tuesday.
Reigning MSHSAA Class 3 girls cross country champion Elyse Wilmes continued her impressive freshman year by winning the 400-yard dash and breaking a school record with a time of 56.97, two seconds better than the previous record.
Her brother, Garrett Wilmes, matched his sister’s result in the 400 with a first-place finish in a time of 51.04.
The Trailblazers have over a week off before they compete at the Ron Whitaker Classic at 3:30 p.m. April 22 in Mexico.
Battle baseball collects another win
The Spartans beat Jefferson City 6-3 at home. The win marks Battle’s first set of back-to-back victories this season.
Battle now sits at 4-6. The Spartans will be back on the diamond again against Smith-Cotton in the Columbia Varsity Tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Bruins boys tennis splits doubleheader in Springfield
Rock Bridge boys tennis’ record improved to 8-4 in two tight contests Tuesday, dropping its opening game 5-4 against Kickapoo before it finished the day strong with a 5-4 victory over Springfield Central.
Coach Ben Loeb’s team will return to the court at the Columbia Duals at 9:30 a.m. Friday with its first game against MICDS.
Hickman baseball falls to Fatima
The Kewpies lost 4-1 to Fatima in Westphalia on Tuesday . Hickman will play its next contest in the Columbia Tournament on Thursday.