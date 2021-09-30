Tolton dominated all three sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-7) Thursday against Cardinal Ritter. The Trailblazers are now 5-8-2 on the season.
Tolton travels to Bowling Green at 6 p.m. Tuesday .
High school girls golf tournament to be rescheduled
The high school girls golf tournament between Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Tolton at Lake of the Woods only got two holes in before being called off and rescheduled due to rain.
The tournament is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. next Thursday .
High school girls tennis meets rained out
Hickman, Battle and Tolton girls tennis matches were not played Thursday as heavy rain covered Boone and Callaway Counties, where the matches were scheduled to take place.
Battle and Hickman’s next matches are against Timberland and Holt respectively in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament on Monday. Tolton faces off against Boonville in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament on Tuesday.