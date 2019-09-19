The bad habit of getting itself into holes has been a bane of Tolton volleyball’s existence in 2019.
Despite the fact that the Trailblazers had some positive plays in a somewhat-competitive second set against St. Dominic Thursday, it was the Crusaders’ commanding opening set victory in their 25-3, 25-14 sweep of Tolton that set the tone for the match. Thursday’s loss dropped Tolton to 1-10 overall, and lackluster results have happened so often that Trailblazers coach Chris Viers was at a loss for words.
“I wish I had ... something smarter to say to you that we’re going to fix, (but I) don’t know,” Viers said. “We’ve tried different lineups, we’ve tried moving people around and see what we can do, and quite honestly I’m not sure.”
St. Dominic was the latest team on a brutal season schedule for Tolton that features games against large-school city rivals Battle and Hickman, prep volleyball powerhouses and everything in between.
The Crusaders (8-2) have only two blemishes this year, both against reigning Class 3 third place winners St. Francis Borgia. St. Dominic featured players with quick reactions, good jumping and frequent communication, constantly bothering Tolton by capitalizing on most of its mistakes.
As a struggling squad that’s been beaten in straight sets in all but two of its losses, it didn’t help Tolton’s case that most of the points given up in the first set were caused by self-inflicted mistakes.
St. Dominic didn’t break opening serve to start the match until it was up 13-0 and only conceded due to an error on its side of the court. The Trailblazers did not score a point directly due to its own attack until notching one down 23-2.
“We gave eight or nine points when it was at 13-1 that were just our errors,” Viers said. “So that’s, you just can’t give that stuff away. We were worried, we were nervous, we jacked the ball around and we did something else.”
Viers stated in a post-game speech to his team that he thought that Tolton could’ve been louder in its communication, and senior player Olivia Barnes agreed.
“We could for sure be a lot louder than we are and talk a lot more,” Barnes said. “Communication, we lack a little bit and we don’t know who’s getting what pass or not if we don’t communicate on that.”
But for a sizable amount of time in the second set, Tolton had some good flashes that kept the Crusaders on their toes, albeit against a St. Dominic team that was rotating starters in and out of its lineups.
The Trailblazers were within striking distance as late into the set as 13-11, but St. Dominic rallied to win seven straight points to force a Tolton timeout. The Crusaders went on a 7-3 run to close out the match.
“We were getting our attitude up more (in the second set),” Barnes said. “We were using our hands a lot more and getting better passes and talking more. We’re getting there as a team...we’re going to have to keep training and pushing through these hard moments.”
Tolton plays next at noon Saturday against Notre Dame High School in St. Louis.