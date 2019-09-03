Eight girls made their debut on the volleyball court alongside their brand new head coach Chris Viers in Tolton’s season opener against Sacred Heart.
The Trailblazers lost in straight sets at Tolton High School Tuesday night, but Viers saw the game as an opportunity for his team to gain experience and learn how to play the game together.
During the first set, Tolton found itself down in an early 10-4 hole, but fought back to close the gap to 10-9. However, the Gremlins responded after a timeout with a couple of long rallies and mistakes by the Blazers. Sacred Heart eventually closed out the set 25-15 to go up 1-0 in the match.
The second set was similar to the first, with self-inflicted mistakes from Tolton on volleys. The Trailblazers struggled to stay in the set early, falling behind 12-5. Strong spikes from Sacred Heart were too tough to handle for the Trailblazers. They ultimately fell in the set 25-11 and lost the match.
Despite the loss, Tolton was able to show signs of good play, especially on assists. Freshman Sam Wright did a fantastic job to set up teammates for kills in the match.
“The setting was good tonight; Sam Wright did a great job stepping in as a freshman. Her hands were sweaty because she was so nervous right before the match,” head coach Chris Viers said.
The nerves the team felt were to be expected. Out of the 20 players on the roster, eight are freshmen and seven are sophomores. There is only one senior on the team.
“A lot of these girls haven’t learned how to play this fast yet, and a big part of that is being so young,” Viers said. “We don’t have any real goals for this season because we are just learning how to play.”
Viers said the team has no key players at this point and, instead, it just needs to figure out how to do its job and learn what to do during in-game situations.
“We are too busy trying to figure out whose ball is whose when it’s in the air and they just need to play,” Viers said. “We have to see the game build and figure out where we need to stand and get our hands up to block.”
Viers had a candid evaluation of his first game as head coach.
“I think we did what we were supposed to; we got the season started,” Viers said.
The Trailblazers will play at 4 p.m. Friday against Lutheran St. Charles High School in St. Charles. The team will then travel to Branson on Saturday for the Branson Tournament.
