A soft line drive off the bat of Jonah Sarabia drove in the winning run for Tolton in the 10th inning Tuesday night, as the Trailblazers beat Palmyra 5-4 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Tolton scored in the first inning when Logan Thompson drove home a run, and added to its lead on an RBI single from Paul Wilson in the sixth. Palmyra took a 3-2 lead in the next inning. Tolton tied the game in the seventh, sending it to extra innings knotted up at 3.
Wilson pitched the last three innings of the game for the Trailblazers and got the win. Tolton will next play Elsberry 5 p.m. Thursday.