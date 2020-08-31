Tolton Catholic High School boys soccer traveled to Wentzville on Monday to open its season against St. Louis United. The Trailblazers won 3-1.

Senior Tyler Stevens, who was selected to the all-state second team last year, netted two for Tolton, one in the fifth minute and one in the 36th. Freshman Patrick Yllescas scored the other goal for the Trailblazers in the 23rd minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Steffes allowed just one goal.

St. Louis United is a home-school, faith-based soccer team that competes regionally against public and private schools.

Tolton is coming off a fourth-place finish in Class 1 last season after losing 1-0 against Principia in the state semifinals and to Greenwood 1-0 in the third place game. The Trailblazers were 10-12 last season.

Tolton plays Tuesday at home against St. Dominic. JV kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., with varsity to follow.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2020 Studying print & digital sports journalism Reach me at emily.leiker15@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.