Tolton Catholic High School boys soccer traveled to Wentzville on Monday to open its season against St. Louis United. The Trailblazers won 3-1.
Senior Tyler Stevens, who was selected to the all-state second team last year, netted two for Tolton, one in the fifth minute and one in the 36th. Freshman Patrick Yllescas scored the other goal for the Trailblazers in the 23rd minute.
Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Steffes allowed just one goal.
St. Louis United is a home-school, faith-based soccer team that competes regionally against public and private schools.
Tolton is coming off a fourth-place finish in Class 1 last season after losing 1-0 against Principia in the state semifinals and to Greenwood 1-0 in the third place game. The Trailblazers were 10-12 last season.
Tolton plays Tuesday at home against St. Dominic. JV kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., with varsity to follow.