Not only was it a special night because of the annual breast cancer awareness game, but senior Tolton pitcher Paige Bedsworth accomplished something that only 10 other pitchers in Missouri have before: 1,000 career strikeouts.
“Unbelievable. ... You really can’t describe it,” Jason Bedsworth (Paige’s father) said.
Thanks to Bedsworth’s fifth no-hitter this season — that’s right, her fifth — Tolton Catholic (14-2) was able to cruise and defeat New Bloomfield 9-0.
Entering the contest with 999 strikeouts, it only took Bedsworth one batter to reach the milestone. The game was stopped for a brief moment as coaches, fans and teammates congratulated her.
The Drake commit finished the game with seven no-hit innings, including 12 strikeouts and just two walks.
After a sacrifice fly and an error by New Bloomfield in the first inning, the Trailblazers were able to jump to a quick two-run lead.
The Trailblazers wouldn’t reach home plate again until the fifth inning when freshman Madison Uptegrove hit a two-run home run to center field.
Uptegrove was experiencing a hitting slump before Tuesday night’s matchup.
“You have some ups and downs as a freshman confidence wise,” Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said. “She’s doing a great job adjusting.”
Tolton would go on to hit a series of singles and doubles in the sixth inning, adding five more runs to the lead and capping off its 9-0 victory.
The Trailblazers were able to end their two-game losing streak, which came at the hands of Rock Bridge and Mexico last week.
“I feel like we rebounded after last week, and we are in a good spot to build toward the postseason,” Bartlett said.
Although Bedsworth’s pitching has been enough to win most games this season, Bartlett knows his team can’t always rely on her if it wants to make a deep postseason run. Bartlett believes that his team can get better offensively.
“If we can score six to seven runs a game, we are going to be in pretty good shape,” Bartlett said.
The Trailblazers will continue play against St. Dominic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in O’Fallon before they play in the Kewpie Classic hosted by Hickman High School on Saturday.