centerpiece

Tolton's comeback attempt falls short against Helias

Tolton’s James Lee (1) dribbles up court as Helias' Henry Neuenswander defends Friday in Columbia. Lee scored 11 points, while Neuenswander added 14 points in the Crusaders' 68-57 win over the Trailblazers.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

A pair of 2021-22 boys basketball state runner-ups met for a heavyweight matchup Friday night in Columbia. 

Tolton attempted to come back from a 19-point deficit against Helias but ultimately fell short in a 68-57 home loss.

Tolton’s Zay Wilson, right, shoots over Helias’ Trey Bexten on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers lost 68-57.
Holly Boyer, left, Evens Appolon, middle, and John Boyer stand together during Tolton’s senior night celebration Friday in Columbia. Appolon scored 11 points in the Trailblazers' 68-57 loss to Helias.
Tolton’s Blake Pingeton, left, fights for the ball against Helias’ Sam Lopez (2) and Kase Winegar while James Lee (1) tries to call a timeout Friday in Columbia.
  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

