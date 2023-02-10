Tolton's comeback attempt falls short against Helias

A pair of 2021-22 boys basketball state runner-ups met for a heavyweight matchup Friday night in Columbia.
A pair of 2021-22 boys basketball state runner-ups met for a heavyweight matchup Friday night in Columbia.
Tolton attempted to come back from a 19-point deficit against Helias but ultimately fell short in a 68-57 home loss.
"It's a rivalry game," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "I think everything goes out the window in a rivalry game. ... Anytime you have two good teams going at it, anything can happen."
Helias (11-11) picked up its first victory against the Trailblazers since a three-point road win Jan. 22, 2021. The Trailblazers won last year's matchup 65-46, meaning the road team has now won each of the past three meetings.
"We just fought," Helias coach Joe Rothweiler said. "We needed (a win) bad against a quality opponent, and Tolton is a very good team."
The Crusaders utilized a 16-5 third quarter run to pull away from the hosts, showcasing their offensive efficiency and defensive integrity.
Tolton (16-8) cut its deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter, but senior guard Henry Neuenswander quieted the rally with a 3-pointer to stop the Trailblazers' momentum.
"Our guys did a good job of (fighting back), but you can't sustain that kind of momentum playing like that," Osborne said.
Freshman forward Logan Hillman, senior guard Jacob Rembecki and Neuenswander excelled for Helias, attacking all parts of the court.
Hillman led the way with a team-high 22 points, while Neuenswander and Rembecki added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
"(Hillman has) been going at it for a while now," Rothweiler said. "He had 26 last game. He's coming into his own. His confidence is high, and it's hard to scout him."
Tolton countered with senior center Evens Appolon, who kept the Trailblazers close early in the contest with a handful of offensive rebounds, translating into eight first-half points. Appolon finished with 11 points.
Fellow seniors Izaak Porter and James Lee scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, for the Trailblazers.
"Evens got off to a good start," Osborne said. "After that, Izaak picked up the slack."
Missed shots throughout the first three quarters hampered Tolton, which entered the contest having scored 66 points against KIPP Legacy on Thursday.
"We switched to a zone (defense), because it's hard to guard (Tolton) man-to-man," Rothweiler said. "There's no way we could run with them for 32 minutes."
Offense dictated a frenetic tempo early on, as Helias led 21-15 after one quarter of play.
"They were able to get out to a lead, and once you get a lead, you can pack it in a bit and slow the game down," Osborne said.
Helias outscored the Trailblazers 26-17 over the next two quarters, putting Tolton in a hole it couldn't climb out of.
Sports reporter, spring 2023
Studying sports journalism
Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
