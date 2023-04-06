Tolton senior Andrew Fallis fired a round of 2-under 70 to secure medalist honors in the Boonville Masters on Thursday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.
Fallis helped lead the Trailblazers to a second-place team finish.
Tolton shot a season-low 23-over 311, nine behind champion Eldon.
Joining Fallis as the scoring golfers for the Trailblazers were Garrett McIntosh (74), Cayden Roark (81) and Jackson Smith (87). Luke Robb shot 94, but his score was dropped by Tolton.
Tolton returns to the course Monday for the Smith-Cotton Classic in Sedalia.
Rock Bridge varsity boys golf shot 23-over 159 to take down Jefferson City, which shot 184.
The other two teams in the match were Rock Bridge junior varsity teams.
Devin Reichard led the Bruins varsity, shooting 2-over 36.
Parker Quinn (39), Gaines Rooney (40) and JP Swindle (44) were the scoring golfers for Rock Bridge. Jack Bower shot 46, but his score was dropped.
Rock Bridge’s junior varsity teams shot 177 and 194.
The Bruins return to action Monday in the Smith-Cotton Classic.
Rock Bridge baseball beat Warrensburg 12-3 in the West Central Missouri Tournament in Sedalia.
The Bruins’ victory over the Tigers (3-7) marked their eighth win in a row.
Rock Bridge (11-2) next faces Nevada in the tournament at noon Friday in Sedalia.
After trailing 2-0 headed into the top of the fifth inning, Battle baseball scored four runs to secure a 4-2 victory over Harrisonville in the West Central Missouri Tournament in Sedalia.
Brenden Alton got Battle on the board with a two-out RBI double, scoring Josh Candrl.
After being held scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Spartans were down to their final three outs to complete the comeback.
Brayden McClinton was the first to score in the inning, stealing home. Candrl scored the go-ahead run on another RBI double from Alton.
The Spartans added insurance with Sam Buechter’s sacrifice fly, which scored Alton.
Battle continues tournament play at 5 p.m. Friday.
Battle girls soccer fell 5-1 to Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.
The Spartans next face Cedar Hill Northwest at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Hickman boys tennis lost 5-4 on the road against Jefferson City.
The Kewpies return to the court to play Battle at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Battle.
