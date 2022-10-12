Last year, Tolton softball got knocked out in the district quarterfinals in its first year in Class 3.
On Wednesday, senior Kate Guinn made sure the third-seeded Trailblazers didn’t suffer a similar defeat.
Guinn pitched a perfect game in a 4-0 victory over sixth-seeded California in the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinals at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.
Madison Uptegrove hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Guinn an early lead to work with.
Guinn went on to strike out seven hitters through the first three frames. She finished the game with 12 strikeouts.
The Trailblazers (23-11) added to their lead in the fifth inning with a three-run homer from Sadie Sexauer.
Third baseman Montana Strobel caught a line drive to complete the perfect game. Guinn has now allowed just seven earned runs in her past 31 innings.
Tolton, which has won 15 of its past 18 games, will face No. 2 Macon or No. 7 Boonville in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday in Centralia.
No. 6 seed Battle was on the wrong end of a no-hitter in its Class 5 District 6 quarterfinal matchup against third-seeded Blue Springs.
The Spartans fell to the Wildcats 12-0 in five innings.
Blue Springs (21-10) led 6-0 through two innings and doubled its lead by the end of the fourth.
It was more than enough support for the three pitchers who combined on the no-hitter. Rien Moore closed it out in the fifth.
The Spartans (14-15) struck out just three times, but the Wildcats’ defense was up to the task with no errors.
Blue Springs will play crosstown rival Blue Springs South (28-2) in the district semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m. The Jaguars beat the Wildcats 7-6 on Sept. 13 and 9-5 on Oct. 4.
No. 1 seed Rock Bridge (36-1) will play No. 4 Grain Valley in the other semifinal Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Blue Springs South.
The Eagles (24-7) knocked off Fort Osage 4-1 in the district quarterfinals.
A couple hours after Blue Springs South defeated Hickman in the district quarterfinals, Jaguars junior Abigail Wilhelm verbally committed to Missouri.
Wilhelm pitches and plays middle infield for Blue Springs South.
Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
