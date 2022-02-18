Columbia schools participated in the Class 1 and 2 MSHSAA Girls Swimming Championships on Friday.
On Tolton's team, Lindsey Hervey placed first overall in the Class 1 500-yard freestyle final, recording a time of 5 minutes, 3.08 seconds. She additionally placed third in the Class 1 200 free with a time of 1:53.71.
Hickman's Faith Cummings (1:06.80), Sophie Ragsdell (1:07.50) and Blair McNally (1:07.65) all qualified for the 100 breaststroke final Saturday.
In the 200 medley relay, Hickman placed sixth with a 1:50.45 time — good enough to qualify for the championship round.
In the Class 2 500 free, Adelaide Reaser placed third and Macey Hansen got fifth, with both qualifying for Saturday's championships. Reaser additionally qualified for the 200 IM final.
In team swim, the Kewpies' 400 free group qualified for Saturday's final race, placing 16th. Hansen, Cummings, McNally and Reaser posted a time of 3:46.97.
The 200 free relay, however, had both Hickman and Rock Bridge swimmers competing. The Kewpies finished in 26th place, while the Bruins finished right behind at 27th.
Hickman's McNally, Emma Grus, Brooke Nieder and Ragsdell earned a 1:48.79 time. Rock Bridge's Campbell Deneke, Abby Snodderley, Aditi Yerrapu and Audrey Dusenberg were timed at 1:49.61.
The final day of the MSHSAA Swimming Championships will continue at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Peters.
Bruins boys hoops wins big
Rock Bridge boys basketball took care of business, winning comfortably 77-37 against Kansas City Northeast on the road.
The Bruins (15-10) will be back at 7:30 p.m. Friday to play Helias.