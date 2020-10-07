Trying to find teams to play during a pandemic is like a recurring nightmare from which one never wakes up.
It’s a good thing Tolton Catholic football (1-3) has athletic director Gary Link and coach Michael Egnew as its leaders. Link and Egnew’s relationship dates back to 2008, when Link was working for the University of Missouri and Egnew was a freshman tight-end for the Tigers.
“Michael Egnew and I were at the University of Missouri together,” Link said. “I knew Michael as a freshman coming out of Texas, and I could see something special in him.”
Link said he watched the quiet, hard-working Egnew grow up to be an All-American and have a professional career. When Link became Tolton’s athletic director in 2019 and was tasked with finding a new football coach, he said there was only one person he wanted for the job: Egnew.
“I told him it was going to be a long road, but our football program is so blessed to have a Michael Egnew coaching,” Link said.
Together, Link and Egnew have scrambled to find opponents this season, as COVID-19 has prevented many of the previously scheduled matchups with St. Louis county teams. Link said he had relied on his connections and reputation in the area.
“I try to be really transparent,” Link said. “I just reached out to people and said, ‘Look, we’re a small school that has 20 football players,’ and other athletic directors were in the same boat, so I was able to find us some games. We’re on the road a lot, but that’s all right.”
Last week, the Trailblazers experienced two cancellations. On Friday afternoon, Duchesne canceled Tolton’s impending Homecoming game that same night. The Trailblazers have only played one home game this season.
“It was our Homecoming, so I would have done anything I could’ve to get a game for Homecoming, but I didn’t know until the very last minute,” Link said.
Junior wide receiver and cornerback Julian McKoy said Duchesne’s late cancellation was a shock, but he also emphasized the importance of having short-term memory and simply moving on to the next opponent, whomever that may be. Road games are a challenge, he said, but the Trailblazers are getting used to the travel.
“A whole week of preparation just to have it canceled hours before,” McKoy said. “It was weird, but we’re just adapting to all the changes that come with COVID-19.”
On Saturday, Hogan Prep called Link and canceled. However, this time Link and Egnew had enough time to contact other athletic directors. Link said he appreciates when teams get in touch with him in advance, as it is very tough otherwise. The Trailblazers will now travel to Huntsville to face Westran (6-0).
“When Michael Egnew and I are looking for games, we’re looking for a game that’ll give both teams the opportunity to play competitively,” Link said. “You can get hurt in football, I get that, but you’re going to get hurt a lot less when you’re playing a school your size.”
Egnew described the undefeated Westran as “salty and solid.” Tolton will continue to implement its game plan from last week, focusing on passing the ball and staying sound defensively. If his players can move the ball methodically and stay locked in on defense, he said, they should be in a position to succeed.
“You have to be grateful that you even get to play,” Egnew said. “My guys know nothing is guaranteed, and I’ve been telling them to take each week like an individual season.”
The Trailblazers will hit the road again, looking to grab their second win of the season in a non-conference game against Westran at 7 p.m. Friday in Huntsville. There are no restrictions on the number of spectators, but masks and social distancing are required.