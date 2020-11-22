Tolton Catholic soccer coach Chuck Register is stepping down from his position, according to a tweet from Register via the Tolton boys soccer’s Twitter account Sunday night.
“After a lot of consideration, I, Chuck Register have decided to step down as head coach of Father Tolton Boys Soccer,” Register wrote. “I still look forward to watching these young men grow as individuals playing the sport I truly love.”
Tolton’s season came to an end Nov. 4 with a 4-0 loss to Southern Boone in the Class 1 District 3 Championship.
Last season under Register, Tolton boys soccer came in fourth place after they lost the Class 1 state third-place game.
Register is the second local high school soccer coach to step down in the last week. Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn stepped down Wednesday so he could spend more time with his two young kids.