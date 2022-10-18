Tolton’s Audrey Rischer did not have her best golf game this weekend.
Rischer battled 30 mph wind gusts and up-and-down play for all 36 holes of the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament. Nevertheless, the Trailblazers’ star found ways to post the scores she needed and gave herself a two-stroke lead heading to the 36th hole — a chance Rischer would take to claim her first state title.
But the par-5 18th hole at Columbia Country Club made sure Rischer had one last challenge.
After making her first birdie of the day on 17, it looked like Rischer was finding her best form right when she needed it to close out her first state championship, but a wrench was thrown in her plans when she pulled her drive left into the rough on 18.
“Normally, I feel like I handle pressure well. Normally, I feel like I can thrive under it,” Rischer said. “But I’ll be honest, I felt a little shaky on the last hole.”
Surrounded by trees, Rischer was forced to punch out from the rough and narrowly missed a tree, skimming the bark as her ball flew by. Still lacking a clean look at the green, Rischer was once again forced to play another awkward shot for her approach to the green.
“I was trying to punch it and roll it up onto the green, but I also knew that I didn’t want to be long,” she explained. ... “I was trying to kind of leave it short if anything because I had trees in my way.”
Rischer’s shot stalled in the rough, and she was forced to chip onto the green. She left herself a putt for par, but her bid to scramble failed when it lipped out.
“I thought (my putt) was going in, I really did,” Rischer said. “I was trying to lag it up there while also still giving it a chance to go in, and I really thought it was gonna go in, and it hit the hole and lipped so hard.”
After Rischer’s lip-out, Mehlville freshman Evangelina Brown, who had been hot on Rischer’s heels all day after losing her 18-hole lead to the Tolton star, had a birdie putt that would have given her a share of the individual Class 3 championship.
“The first thing I thought was I can win this. I have an opening; I just have to take advantage of that opening,” Brown said.
When Brown hit the putt, Rischer’s heart sunk.
“When it came off the face, I was like ‘That’s gonna go in,’ and it stopped an inch short,” Rischer said.
After Brown’s miss, it was official — Audrey Rischer was the Class 3 state champion.
“I kind of just felt relieved because I was like, ‘OK, it’s over.’ Which was a good feeling because I kind of wanted that round to be over,” Rischer said.
While Rischer was frustrated with her play, Tolton coach Scott Priesmeyer was proud of his star player’s performance.
“It says a lot about (Audrey) that she was able to keep everything in front of her, keep everything in perspective and focus on what we were trying to do,” Priesmeyer said. “I mean, the score only is relevant to everybody else’s score.
“There was a few shots that Audrey hit that I would say yeah, that’s her A-game right there. But for the most part, with the conditions and the elements and everything else that was going on, she did enough to win, and that’s the important thing.”
After being announced state champion, Rischer, a junior, made it clear she’s already thinking about winning another.
“I’m so excited, but I’m also looking forward to next year,” she said. “I’m not done yet.”
While Rischer came from behind to win the individual state championship, the Tolton team mounted a comeback of its own to shoot 150-over 718 and edge St. Dominic by eight strokes for third place.
“Coming with that underdog mindset, it’s almost like you’ve got nothing to lose,” Tolton’s Kate Ryan said about the team’s performance. “It’s a good thing that helps you keep going and keep pushing through, and even if you have a bad hole or a bad shot, you know, you still have that mindset of ‘I’ve got nothing to lose.’”
“I could not be more proud of how this team played today and competed and battled the elements and got third place,” Priesmeyer added.
Ryan was instrumental in the Trailblazers’ comeback, shooting 81 – a nine-stroke improvement from her 90 on Monday.
“I got some extra practice in yesterday, and I went out early this morning. (I) focused on the range on just gauging those iron shots,” Ryan explained. “I think the wind died down a little bit, (which) I think that was helpful to get them back on track and get my confidence up early on in the round. Then, my driver was still helpful. I was still hitting those fairway, so I could still keep hitting the greens and getting myself opportunities.”
The two teams that beat Tolton in the team event were Glendale (687) and Visitation (689). Glendale narrowly defeated Visitation thanks to a stellar 14-over 156 from third-place Page Bowman.
Rock Bridge’s Baumstark claws back to finish second
Tierney Baumstark guaranteed after her round Monday that she would play better Tuesday than she did in the first round, and she delivered.
The Rock Bridge star fired a 1-over 73 that featured five birdies to finish in a tie for second place at the Class 4 tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
Baumstark’s 73 in Round 2 was the lowest score of the day by any golfer in the field. She finished 8-over 152 for the tournament.
Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey cruised to victory behind her 2-under 70 in Round 1. She shot 76 on Tuesday to shoot 146 for the tournament and clear second place by six strokes.
In the team competition, St. Joseph’s Academy won its seventh straight state title in a landslide, shooting 64-over 640. Blue Springs South took second, scoring 699.
Osage wins Class 2 title; Moss third in Class 1
Osage staved off a comeback attempt from Westminster Christian in Class 2 on Tuesday. The Wildcats shot 72-over 360 to pace the field in Round 2, but Osage’s 350 in Round 1 carried it to victory.
Marshfield’s Marlene Edgeman shot even 72 both days to win the individual Class 2 title over Nevada’s Emree Cameron, who held the 18-hole lead. Cameron shot 75 on Tuesday to finish 2-over 146.
In Class 1, Tarkio cruised to the team title, shooting 250-over 826, and Tarkio’s Kelsea Kirwan won the individual title with a 47-over 191 at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.
After shooting 104 on Monday, New Bloomfield’s Dixie Moss climbed the leaderboard in Round 2 behind a 21-over 93. Moss finished third, shooting 197.