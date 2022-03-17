Following a double-digit loss Feb. 7, Helias boys basketball stood at 9-12, dealing with a multitude of injuries and stiff competition.
Since then, the Crusaders have won eight of their last nine games, and will play Springfield Catholic for a state championship berth in the Class 5 District 7 semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday in Springfield. This is the eighth final four apperance in school history.
“This is such a close-knit group of guys who are all in,” coach Joe Rothweiler said. “I’m glad their hard work is paying off.”
In the first half of the season, Helias faced a gantlet of top teams, including Blair Oaks, Tolton and Fatima. While the Crusaders competed, they needed to be at full strength to make a deep run in March.
Once that happened, Helias never looked back.
Over the past month, the Crusaders have played their best basketball of the season. After winning the last four of five regular season games, Helias beat Hogan Academy Prep Charter, Raytown South and Jefferson City before handling William Chrisman 70-52 in the state quarterfinal last weekend.
“I think the biggest thing for us was our tough schedule in the beginning of the year,” Rothweiler said. “It really helped us prepare for these playoffs.”
While the challenges have paid off, the Crusaders aren’t done yet. Taking on a 24-6 Fightin' Irish team that has won 10 of its past 11 with a star point guard in Zachary Howell, who averages 24 points per game, Rothweiler expects his group to have its hands full.
“They’re a great team; we’re going to have to mix up a lot of different schemes and try to match their pace, but we’re looking forward to it,” he said.
Helias girls rematch vs. Benton for state championship berth
Helias girls baketball joins the boys team this weekend in Springfield following victories against California and Ava in the Class 4 District 9 state tournament. The Crusaders will take on Benton in the state semfinal at 4 p.m. Friday.
The showdown is a rematch from Dec. 27, when Helias beat the Cardinals in a 41-39 nail biter.
The Crusaders have had an impressive, posting a 23-7 season record while taking down formidable opponents such as Blue Springs South, Benton, Owensville and Rolla. A win Friday would mean a ticket to the state title game, which takes place 10 a.m. Saturday in Springfield.