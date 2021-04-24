The Tolton Invitational came to a close Saturday with both participating Columbia girls soccer teams looking to go undefeated in the tournament after its final day.
Only one team succeeded in doing so. Tolton beat Marshall 3-1, while Battle lost 2-1 to Fulton as each closed out Tolton Invitational play Saturday.
It was a tale of two games for the Columbia schools, with Tolton (9-3) coming through with their third and final victory of the tournament while Battle (3-9) came up short.
Battle and Tolton each came into Saturday 2-0 in the tournament, with the Spartans defeating Marshall and Fatima while the Trailblazers took down Fatima and Fulton.
The offenses took some time to get going in Tolton’s tussle with Marshall, but the Trailblazers opened the scoring with six minutes left in the first half, with Sam Wright scoring the first goal of her high school soccer career. Five minutes later, Rachel Broniec followed that up with a goal of her own to put Tolton up by two heading into halftime.
At the halfway point of the second half, Tolton tacked on another goal to increase its lead to three, with Lainey Maddix scoring her second goal of the tournament to cement Tolton’s lead. Marshall got on the board with four minutes to go, but it was too little, too late for the Owls.
Meanwhile in the other game, Battle’s offense struggled to ever get momentum as Fulton’s tenacious defense limited the Spartans to only three shots on goal, with goalkeeper Grace Siegel stopping two of those.
While the Spartans couldn’t put up many shots, they were still very competitive with the Hornets. Fulton’s Raquel Lozano opened up the scoring, putting the Hornets up by one early on. Then Battle freshman Bridget Anich responded later in the first half to tie the game up. But Fulton’s Maddie Dyro scored the game-winning goal to give them the victory and give Battle its only loss of the tournament.