A team can go undefeated in the regular season just to lose its first game in the postseason and only be remembered for the loss.
Tolton Catholic football (1-5) is looking to flip the script and make a postseason run in the MSHSAA Class 1 State Tournament. Its first opponent is Paris (3-6), which is closer to the Trailblazers' size and ability than some of their regular season opponents. Tolton coach Michael Egnew said he and the team are excited for better matchups.
"This is the most important game of the season," Egnew said. "We've been saying that the teams who win in November are the ones that get remembered."
Securing a win Friday is crucial to Tolton's future success, as it could encourage more students to go out for football. Egnew said he wants to find success this week and get players and students excited about Tolton football. The Trailblazers have a completely healthy roster after not playing last week because of Priory's COVID-19 concerns.
"I think we needed that week off to get all healed up and get some extra practice in," Egnew said. "The guys are excited and ready to go."
Tolton needs to run the ball well in order to put less pressure on senior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger. As always, the Trailblazers cannot afford to make errors and miss assignments. Offensively, they must work their way down the field and limit turnovers. This will allow their defense to work without automatically giving Paris an excellent field position on every possession.
"As a whole, I'm proud of this team," Egnew said. "They play hard and practice hard. Overcoming struggles builds character and teaches lessons."
The Trailblazers will play the Coyotes in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 1 District 2 Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at Paris. All spectators can attend with no limitations.