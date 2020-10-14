In the grand scheme of life, few people remember how many wins and losses a high school football team has in a given year.
Experiences, however, last a lifetime.
Tolton Catholic (1-4) has dealt with doubts since the outset of the season, competing undermanned and inexperienced with its young, 19-player roster. The Trailblazers have played four games on the road and just one at home. They lost their homecoming game to COVID-19 despite no known positive cases in the entire school. They've been shut out twice this season with a running clock triggered three times.
Coach Michael Egnew said that while he wishes his team could have won a few more games, his players are responding the right way. They rise up week after week, he said, and they're learning from this experience and becoming better men.
"I think they've learned how to fight through adversity," Egnew said. "Some of them have never experienced actual true adversity."
Tolton has several players who had never played competitive football previously. Egnew said they've learned fundamentals and that seeing players develop is his favorite part about coaching.
Junior backup quarterback and wide receiver Jonah Lybeck-Brown took the most snaps under center of his season in last week's loss against Westran. Lybeck-Brown said he has learned how to stay calm and plans to carry the positives from this season over to the next.
"I don't get down on myself very easily, which is good, especially at the quarterback position," Lybeck-Brown said. "You have to stay relaxed and not panic."
Egnew said Lybeck-Brown will continue to take snaps in Friday's matchup at Cuba (3-4), as he will likely be next season's starter. The road game will be nothing out of the ordinary for Tolton: The Wildcats outsize the Trailblazers physically and are strong in all facets, Egnew said.
There were some bright spots in Tolton's loss at Westran. The Trailblazers ran the ball well and had better movement downfield. The key this week, Egnew said, will be executing on the same types of plays that were missed last week. In order to find success, the Trailblazers must duplicate positive drives, while minimizing costly mistakes.
"I think there's at least four plays that would've been touchdowns had we had more accurate throws and better routes," Egnew said. "It would have been a different game, much closer."
Senior running back Noah Manie contributes heavily to Tolton's run game. Manie said he has learned how to drown out the negativity and is still confident in Tolton's abilities heading into Friday.
"I like being the underdogs," Manie said. "We're the game everyone expects to win, and everybody thought we weren't going to win a game this season. People were sleeping on us, but we're going to go out there Friday and win another game and then show out at districts."
Both Manie and Lybeck-Brown said they will apply lessons like staying positive and working with a team to their everyday life. Manie only has three games left in his football career, while Lybeck-Brown is preparing to lead next season's team.
"People can say whatever they want," Manie said. "As long as you know what you're capable of, that's all that matters."
The Trailblazers will travel two hours to face the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday in Cuba. Players' parents are permitted to attend the game, but tickets are required.