Tolton Catholic baseball made light work of Missouri Military Academy on Wednesday, winning 17-2 at Atkins Baseball Fields in Columbia.
With the victory, the Trailblazers move to 5-1 on the season. The 15-run win marks the second time this season Tolton has won by double digits.
Tolton will next face Harrisburg at 5 p.m. Monday in Columbia.
Trailblazers fall to Helias
Helias girls soccer defeated Tolton 3-0 on Wednesday in Jefferson City.
The Trailblazers trailed 1-0 at the half after Danielle Buker’s goal. Molly Driscoll doubled the Crusaders’ advantage shortly after the restart, before Brooke Yanskey added a third later in the half.
Tolton will next face Capital City in the Moberly Invitational at 4 p.m. Friday in Marshall.
St. Dominic tennis bests Tolton in near shutout
On Tolton boys tennis’ senior night, the Trailblazers fell 8-1 to St. Dominic in Columbia.
The Trailblazers will return to the court against Lexington in the Boonville Pirate Invitational at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Boonville.
Kewpies and Bruins finish in top 10 of Laker Invitational
Hickman and Rock Bridge finished tied for ninth at the Laker Invitational on Wednesday, posting team scores of 47-over 331.
Rockhurst won the event with a team score of 16-over 300. In total, 28 teams competed at Old Kinderhook Golf Course.
The Kewpies and Bruins will return to the course Thursday for a match against Battle and Jefferson City.