Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register saw his team's mindset switch in the second half.
That made the Trailblazers "dangerous" on the attack.
Tolton scored five second-half goals on its home pitch en route to a 6-1 victory over Battle on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers (8-5) took off in the 59th minute with a shot from midfielder Sierra Poehlmann flying over the head of Battle goalkeeper Ainsley Craver to mark a two-goal lead over the Spartans.
Trailblazers senior Kensie Serio struggled to find the back of the net, but she made a huge impact in the final 30 minutes. Serio found a way to cross to sophomore Madison Taylor and junior Adelaide Devine, setting up goals for the pair in the 63rd and 71st minutes, respectively
"She just found her space tonight," Register said. "That was one of her best games this year."
Battle midfielder Kamryn Greer fought through Tolton's high defensive line Tolton and picked out Maliyah Miller for the Spartans' sole goal, a 42nd-minute equalizer.
"(That goal) was exactly what we had talked about at halftime," Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said. "When Kamryn was going up that right side, she was looking for that over-the-top through ball — and found it."
Coming off playing five games in six days, Boardsen said that many of the night's struggles stemmed from tired legs.
"We didn't get to find (Miller) very often after that," Boardsen said. "To make those kinds of runs and play constantly back-to-back like that is difficult."
Battle (7-10-1) will now get two days off before travelling to take on Boonville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Though Tolton goalkeeper Rachel Tipton only conceded one goal on the night, she was frustrated after the game.
"That one sucks, because it shouldn't have happened," Tipton said. "I have to remember that it's not completely my fault."
A mental shift for the Trailblazers occurred quickly after the Spartans tied it up.
"One pass can change everything," Register said. "But we rebounded and scored five goals."
Register attributes the second-half surge in his team's performance to a focus on finding quality shots.
"It isn't just (about) getting the ball to that end of the field," Register said. "Everything in the first half was over (the net) or right to the keeper. (We needed to) try and get movement that would make one of our players dangerous."
Tolton next prepares to compete in the Laker Shootout on Friday and Saturday in Camdenton.