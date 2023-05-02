Hosting four-win Linn at Atkins Park, Tolton baseball dominated from start to finish in a 13-0 victory Tuesday.
The win marked the Trailblazers' second consecutive win and their ninth in the past 11 games. Tolton (11-6) has now shut out two consecutive opponents after defeating New Bloomfield 22-0 on Saturday in the Russellville Baseball Tournament.
After starting the season off offensively sluggish, the Trailblazers have found their hitting touch, scoring at least seven runs in each of their past nine wins.
Tolton will travel to face Lutheran St. Charles at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday before facing Columbia foe Hickman at 5 p.m. Thursday at Atkins Park.
Tolton charges past Christian
Tolton girls soccer flashed a dominant effort for the second consecutive night, topping Christian 3-0 in O'Fallon.
The Trailblazers picked up a tally in the win column Monday as well, cruising past St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) in a 7-0 victory. They followed up that performance with their second win over the Eagles this season.
Sierra Poehlmann, Macie Parmer and Adelaide Devine each tallied goals for the Trailblazers, while Rachel Tipton tallied her seventh clean sheet of the season. Tipton, who blanked nine opponents this past season, continues to impress in her junior campaign.
Tolton, which also knocked off Christian in a 3-1 win April 11, has continued to dominate Class 1 competition after moving down from Class 2 before the season began. The Trailblazers will next challenge Bishop Dubourg at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.
Trailblazers' winning streak ends at Helias
Carrying a 13-game winning streak into a showdown against Helias in Jefferson City, Tolton boys tennis suffered an 8-1 defeat to the hosts.
Freshman Matt Jagger earned the Trailblazers' lone victory against the Crusaders (14-1).
Tolton (13-3) closes regular season play against Lutheran St. Charles at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers will then begin Class 1 District 7 play Monday.
Falcons' offensive onslaught tanks Spartans
Battle baseball suffered a 12-1 loss against Blair Oaks at home.
The Spartans (12-18, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) gave up seven runs in the fifth inning, leading to the defeat.
Pitcher Brenden Alton suffered the loss for the Spartans after he allowed ten hits and nine runs on 4⅔ innings pitched.
Battle will next take on Helias (15-6, 0-3) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Battle.