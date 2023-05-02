Hosting four-win Linn at Atkins Park, Tolton baseball dominated from start to finish in a 13-0 victory Tuesday.

The win marked the Trailblazers' second consecutive win and their ninth in the past 11 games. Tolton (11-6) has now shut out two consecutive opponents after defeating New Bloomfield 22-0 on Saturday in the Russellville Baseball Tournament.

