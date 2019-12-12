Rock Bridge point guard Xavier Sykes weaved around Webster Groves defenders Sunday at Mizzou Arena, suddenly stopping his dribble after splitting between two of them and pump faking a quick jump shot.
The opposing player bit hard on the fake and went flying. Sykes simply ducked under his arms and converted an easy layup, tying the game up at 9-9 after the Bruins initially trailed 7-0. Sykes scored six of those points himself.
“I can shoot, I can go off the dribble, I can layup,” Sykes said. “I’ve developed my game really well on the offensive end.”
Rock Bridge ultimately lost 70-52 against Webster Groves in the Norm Stewart Classic. Sykes, who finished with 20 points, was one of the only consistent offensive weapons for the Bruins.
The junior will be one of coach Jim Scanlon’s most important players in this transition season away from Dajuan Harris, Isiaih Mosley, and the other four players that graduated after leading the Bruins to their first ever state title last season. He, along with seniors Charles Wilson and Jacob Ungles, will try to lead this next iteration of Rock Bridge basketball to success.
But this is just Sykes’ first season with the Bruins. He transferred to Rock Bridge after playing for Helias in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“I really enjoyed (my years at Helias),” Sykes said. “It just wasn’t for me in the end and I took a better opportunity.”
Sykes said he enjoys the culture change of his new school. Its student population is more diverse and it has given him the chance to expand his boundaries and meet lots of new people that he wouldn’t have encountered at Helias.
“It’s just a different vibe,” Sykes said. “Everyone here likes to talk, they bring you in to stuff and hold you accountable.”
But it’s on the court where he sees the biggest difference from his previous school. Joining a team of defending champions is never easy, even if a majority of his teammates weren’t the key contributors to the team’s success.
“The expectations that coach Scanlon has for us on offense, defense, on the court, off the court...It’s kind of hard,” Sykes said. “Winning a state title is not easy. But being able to join a team that’s practicing with the actual guys who want to stay and trying to follow in their footsteps is going to be a process.”
Sykes got his start in basketball when he was just three years old, following in the footsteps of his father and brother, each of whom had success in the sport. But he knows he’s not the finished product yet. As good as he is with the ball in his hands, he still has a lot of work to do to get his defensive ability up to par.
Scanlon has also noticed that Sykes sometimes does too much by himself, and that he could do a better job of incorporating all the players on the court.
“Xavier was our one guy in double figures (of points against Webster Groves),” Scanlon said. “We usually don’t win like that.”
But Sykes has plenty of time to improve and adjust to Rock Bridge’s style of play. The Bruins got off to a deceptively good start this season with three consecutive victories, but two defeats against Francis Howell and Webster Groves reinforced the idea that it will take time for Rock Bridge to get back to the level it was at last year.
“Right now it’s just a grinding season,” Sykes said. “Most of the guys haven’t played in a varsity game before because the guys before them were phenomenal basketball players, but now they’re getting a chance to show what they can actually do.”
With Sykes leading the way, the Bruins will still have the expectations of “championship basketball” and postseason success come March.