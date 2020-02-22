Teague Travis woke up on his back to the sound of booing in the middle of a packed Mizzou Arena with no idea where he was.
He had just been choked unconscious by Conner Johnston of Knob Noster, Travis’ opponent in the 145-pound Class 1 State Final of the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships.
Prior to being knocked out, things had gone well for Travis in the first two periods. The Oklahoma State commit had five takedowns in the first four minutes to hold a commanding 10-4 lead late in the match. Travis was quite literally picking up Johnston and throwing him down to the ground for two point takedowns.
However, Mizzou Arena erupted in the third period when the crowd noticed Travis had fallen to his knees and Johnston had him in a headlock. Johnston used all of his upper body strength to rotate Travis, eventually landing him on his back. Johnston was securing his match-ending pin and a state title when the whistle blew, but it wasn’t to award Johnston the match.
“As he’s getting rolled, I see (Travis’) face and his eyes roll back into his head,” Tolton head coach James Williamson said. “I’m yelling at the ref, ‘He’s unconscious.’ I had to really say that you’re not allowed to pin a corpse. If they are unconscious, it stops.”
Williamson was the first person to Travis’ side as he lay on the mat gasping for air.
“I walk up to him and stand over him and his eyes are open, but no one is home,” Williamson said. “All of a sudden he blinks and goes, ‘What is going on?’”
“Teague, you’re in the state finals,” Williamson says.
“Am I winning?” Travis asks.
“Yeah, you’re winning,” Williamson replies.
“Did that guy choke me out?”
Johnston had choked him out. The crowd at Mizzou Arena booed Travis, sensing an injury timeout had saved him from defeat.
“When I woke back up I thought I lost,” Travis said. “I felt my legs going numb and then I totally blacked out. I realized that they called it before I got pinned and everyone started booing. I just knew I had to focus and find a way to win the match.”
Travis had already been wrestling for five minutes before getting knocked out. He was now forced with the challenge of regrouping and holding on to the lead for the final minute of the state final. It took him the full two-minute injury timeout to stand up and convince the ref he was able to continue.
“It was terrifying,” Williamson said. “A lot of times, people have trouble collecting themselves physically once they get shut off. Whenever they’re told to wrestle again, their body doesn’t work. You’re worried if his muscle strength is going to be off. Or if his coordination is going to be off. Is he gassed because he was just not breathing?”
While Travis might not have been the same wrestler once he got back onto the mat, it didn’t change the final outcome. The two-time state champ battled out the final minute by mostly defending his position until the clock struck zero. Johnston made a quick move to wrap his forearm around the neck of Travis when play resumed, but Travis had expected this and didn’t allow the same problem to repeat itself.
Travis held on for the 12-7 victory by decision to claim his third straight state title. The victory improved him to 39-1 on the season.
Less than 30 minutes later, Williamson had to coach another championship bout as junior Brant Whitaker took his place on the mat for the 160-pound Class 1 State Final.
Whitaker stayed conscious throughout the match, but the dual was not without drama of its own. The defending state champion was tied 5-5 against Gallatin’s Drayton Harris with just 33 seconds to go in the final period. Both wrestlers came into the match undefeated with Whitaker at 31-0 and Harris at 36-0.
With just 11 seconds left, Whitaker escaped the grasp of Harris to secure a point and win the match 6-5.
“I knew he was going to be eager to stay on top and try and hold on to get to overtime and win,” Whitaker said. “I knew I didn’t need to let that happen.”
Whitaker wrestled for Boonville last season and won the state title in the 152-pound weight class with a record of 49-1. With a perfect 32-0 record this year, the junior improved his high school career record to 131-6.
“I feel amazing,” Whitaker said. “It’s my first undefeated season, so it’s super thrilling. I’m ready to do it again.”
The state titles for Travis and Whitaker mark the fifth time Tolton has had multiple state champions in the same season. Saturday’s titles did not come easy, though.
“I had some superstars in the finals today, but I have never been so scared,” Williamson said. “We dominated, but there were some moments when I was shaking in my boots.”