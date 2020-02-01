Freshman Ella Rogers had 18 points for Hickman, but that wasn’t enough as the team lost 53-42 to Staley on Saturday in a game plagued by turnovers and defensive lapses by the Kewpies.
“We got ourselves in a bit of a hole with some turnovers, which led to them getting some easy buckets, but I thought our kids battled really well,” Hickman head coach Anna Rorvig said.
Rorvig was complimentary of Rogers’ performance.
“Ella played outstanding,” Rorvig said. “I think at our game on Thursday against Rock Bridge, some things clicked with her, and I feel that she doesn’t look like the freshman out there like she did early on.”
Being a freshman playing varsity is not an easy task, Rorvig added, but Rogers’ work ethic is what sets her apart from a typical freshman.
“She has been taking in so much information as a freshman,” Rorvig said. “The high school game is so different from middle school that she’s been processing so much information that I think she’s now at a point where she doesn’t have to think about it.”
Senior Maci Kuchta added 13 points for the Kewpies.
Things started off close, with Staley leading 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Falcons took advantage of Hickman’s turnovers and defensive errors to pull away.
A change in defensive fortune also hurt the Kewpies. Some of the open looks the Falcons missed at the beginning of the game started falling in the second quarter.
”I think we actually did a pretty good job in a half court defense,” Rorvig said. “Our miscues, I think, were a lack of communication.”
For the Falcons, junior Morgan Ferrara led the way with 18 points. Freshman Lizzie Boehm and senior Gracie Neff went 5-for-6 combined in the last two minutes at the free throw line to put the game on ice.
Hickman moves on to the Southern Boone County Tournament on Monday, where the team will play Hallsville.