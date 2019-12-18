Jalen Logan-Redding of Rock Bridge High School and Monroe Mills of Tolton High School are heading outside of Missouri for football. Both signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the 2019 National Signing Day for college football programs.
Logan-Redding signed with Minnesota early Wednesday morning. ESPN has the defensive end in the top 100 for his position and as the No. 13 player in Missouri for his class.
While he signed with Minnesota, Logan-Redding was previously committed to play at Missouri, until the team fired former coach Barry Odom. Logan-Redding says that after Odom was no longer in the program, his recruitment opened up and Minnesota stepped forward.
“The coaching change was the main thing that set it off,” Logan-Redding said.
After Odom left Missouri’s program, Logan-Redding had an official visit at Minnesota. He left feeling that Minnesota was the team for him.
“I just felt like I had a better opportunity,” he said. “I felt that I fit better with Minnesota.”
With the letter officially signed, Logan-Redding feels like the pressure leading up to Wednesday has been removed and he can look forward to his college career.
“Just know that I’m about to go somewhere and do, hopefully, some great things,” he said. “It’s truly a blessing, so I’m excited.”
Logan-Redding wasn’t the only Columbia native to sign with an out-of-state school today. Tolton offensive lineman Monroe Mills signed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in a ceremony decorated with balloons, cupcakes and a very shiny, cowboy-style belt buckle around his waist.
Mills’ journey to signing day wasn’t easy. He tore his ACL in June and didn’t play a down during his senior season. The injury was something Oklahoma State knew about as they pursued the 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman.
“The coaches [at Oklahoma State] are amazing, along with the overall feel of the program that really made me love them,” Mills said. “And them sticking by my side meant everything to me.”
While he may not have played, Mills did not stand idle during his senior season. He stayed with Tolton’s football program and assisted in coaching the offensive line. Tolton coach Michael Egnew said that experience as a teacher and a leader will benefit Mills’ play at Oklahoma State.
“I learned a lot about coaching this year and how to really lead,” Mills said.
After his signing, Mills began to shake hands with friends, family and coaches. He hugged his mom, as people lined up to take photographs. They posed with their hands in a “pistol,” a symbol of Oklahoma State mascot Pistol Pete.