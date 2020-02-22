Missouri is known as the "Show Me State." High school wrestlers across the state showcased their abilities during the three-day event, but only the best could earn a spot in Saturday's championship bouts at Mizzou Arena.
On the boys side, Columbia had two familiar faces return to the state championship and defend their championships, while one is poised to be a mainstay at future state finals.
Tolton boasted two of the best wrestlers in their respective weight class for Class 1.
Teague Travis has made a name for himself at the state tournament. Coming into this year's tournament, Travis placed first in the 120-pound weight class as a freshman in 2018 and repeated it again in the 132-pound weight class in 2019. This year, Travis bulked up and dominated the 145-pound weight class.
Travis' three wins prior to his championship bout lasted a combined 2:56 with all coming via fall. However, Travis faced his biggest test of the tournament in Knob Noster's Conner Johnston.
Travis' game plan against Johnston was simple.
"Be stingy. Don't give up any stupid points. Don't turn my back."
Travis did exactly that, taking down Johnston six times. Johnston kept fighting back, not making this another quick win via fall for Travis. Travis' only scare came when he went unconscious due to a chokehold by Johnston. However, Travis rallied and secured the victory in a 12-7 decision.
"When I go out there, I just focus on scoring points," he said. "I'm kinda disappointed about getting choked out and not being able to score more points and get a bonus victory."
Travis transitioned from competing to cheering as his Trailblazer teammate Brant Whitaker had his championship match in the 160-pound weight class.
Whitaker entered his championship bout 31-0, but had a tough task against him in Gallatin's Drayton Harris. Harris came in with his own undefeated season at 36-0. However, Whitaker is a defending state champion, winning first place in the 152-pound weight class during his time at Boonville.
The match was even throughout, with both wrestlers hardly giving the other anything to work with. With under a minute in the final period, Whitaker was able to break a 5-5 tie with a reversal.
"He gives me that sixth point," Whitaker said. "I knew it was my match. I just had to hold on to it, keep it in my wheelhouse and win."
Whitaker followed through with this, winning by a 6-5 decision.
Whitaker's excited that he and his teammate Travis were able to capture first at state.
"This is the first time I've ever won with a teammate, so it was super fun," Whitaker said. "It'll be real fun at school Monday."
In Class 4, Rock Bridge's Carter McCallister is just a freshman, but he's building a strong resume on the wrestling mat in the 113-pound weight class. McCallister has drawn comparison by his coach to mixed martial artist Ben Askren for his funky style.
McCallister had not lost on the high school level entering Saturday's championship bout against Christian Brothers College's Santino Robinson.
However, there's a first for everything. McCallister could not resemble his past performances as Robinson was able to take an early lead and never let up
Head coach Robin Watkinssaid she knows McCallister will grow from his 4-2 decision loss against Robinson.
"Its not the finish that he wanted," Watkins said. "Kids in the summer are going to get punished. It's only going to translate to him wrestling better going forward."
Other Columbia boys also earned All-State recognition for their performance at state. Hickman's Cole Harrell (132) and Rock Bridge's Marquis McCaster (160) placed sixth in their respective weight classes.
Four schools took first-place honors in their respective classes for boys wrestling, including:
Class 1: Whitfield took first overall with 172 points behind four first-place finishes. Alexander Rallo (106), Evan Binder (113), Connor Mcateer (132) and Chase Brock (182) placed first in their respective weight classes.
Class 2: Monett took first overall with 149.5 points behind seven of its eight wrestlers placing in the top three. Joseph Semerad (138) and Harrison Merriman (285) placed first in their respective weight classes.
Class 3: Neosho took first overall with 163.5 points behind four first-place finishes. Kolton Sanders (132), Cayden Auch (152), Jeremiah Larson (182) and Drayke Perry (220) placed first in their respective weight classes.
Class 4: Liberty took first overall with 241 points behind 11 of its 13 wrestlers placing in the top five. Jeremiah Reno (120), Kyle Dutton (132), Drake Smith (160) and Greyden Penner (182) placed first in their respective weight classes.