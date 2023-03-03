Battle boys basketball is always looking to make the right play.
In a competitive contest Friday night, Hickman and the Spartans brought two very different offensive philosophies to the second half of the Class 6 District 7 semifinal, and Battle defeated the Kewpies 69-45.
The young and talented Hickman offense seemed to lack cohesion and more closely resembled five guys playing pick-up. The individualistic style resulted in turnover after turnover in the post as each Kewpie made a similar, often unsuccessful drive to the hoop.
In stark contrast, Battle held the ball for only a few seconds on most of its possessions. The Spartans fed the ball through at least three players in transition before one ultimately drove to the rim.
“We played unselfishly in the second half,” Pallardy said. “That was the difference (between the two games).”
Vernell Holt and Tate McCubbin showed their consistent scoring ability with 16 and 12 points, respectively, on Friday. However, it was their shot selection that led to their efficient outings.
For opposing defenses, it is not enough to take away one or two Spartans. The seniors among the starting five — Tay Patrick, Justin Goolsby and Ethan Wiley — consistently post solid numbers.
However, as the season progressed, Battle’s first players off the bench sixth men have become increasingly important to the offense’s identity.
“Our bench came in and completely turned this game around,” Pallardy said. “Zander Stephens and Jack Putnam were just phenomenal.”
Stephens and Putnam were aggressive on defense and played major roles in forcing turnovers. Putnam received a standing ovation as he walked to the bench late in the game.
Now, Battle will play Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Monday for the Class 6 District 7 title. Battle outlasted the Bruins for the first time in school history last month.
“We’ll be watching a lot of film,” Pallardy said. “We’re going to create a plan and make sure we are ready to grow.”
Both of Battle’s regular-season games against Hickman and Rock Bridge were close, but if Friday’s result was an indicator of the Spartans’ growth throughout the season, it should make for another exciting neutral-site rematch at Hickman.