In a high-scoring showdown, California celebrated its homecoming by defeating Versailles 43-40.
California led 15-0 and looked ready to run away with the game.
Versailles answered with a touchdown of its own, but missed the extra point to cut the lead to 15-6. The teams would trade TDs and go into half with California leading 22-12.
The teams traded touchdowns again in the third quarter, and California entered the fourth leading 29-20.
To start the fourth quarter, Versailles scored two more touchdowns and completed a run of 21 unanswered points to take the lead. ButCalifornia snatched it right back.
Just like it had all game, Versailles fought back again, retaking the lead with a touchdown run to make it 40-36. This lead would not hold for long, as California scored to make it 43-40.
After Versailles got the ball back with 32 seconds to go, a final comeback effort fell short, and California held on for the win.
Versailles (1-5) will take on Boonville next week, while California (4-2) will match up with Eldon.